Will there be a Caleb Williams-Jordan Addison reunion with the Minnesota Vikings? Probably not, but that won’t stop some Vikings fans from dreaming about the possibility of acquiring both USC Football stars. It’s a thought that was sparked by Caleb Williams’ latest Instagram post.

Williams shared a picture of Addison wearing a Vikings uniform to his Instagram story. Minnesota selected Addison with the No 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The USC quarterback is currently projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams connected with Addison for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2022 college football season. Williams won the Heisman Trophy with 4,537 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

During Super Bowl week, Williams told “People” that the Miami Dolphins would be his No. 1 choice for a potential destination in the NFL. Williams said that he likes to “be around younger coaches” and cited the Dolphins’ array of playmakers.

The Vikings seem to fit the bill for what Williams is looking for in an NFL team. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is only 37 years old. Minnesota star Justin Jefferson has the most receiving yards by wide receiver through the first three years of their NFL career. If Addison meets expectations, the Vikings could have the league’s best receiving duo.

It’s highly unlikely that the Vikings will end up with the top pick in next year’s draft. Minnesota is the reining NFC North champion. Kirk Cousins has never won fewer than seven games in five seasons with the Vikings.

Cousins only has one playoff win in Minnesota. If that doesn’t change next season, the Vikings could draft his replacement, whether or not Williams is still on the board when Minnesota is ready to make its first-round pick.