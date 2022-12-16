By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Andre Carter II, a star pass-rusher for the Army football program, has a chance to become the first Black Knights player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1947. But a major roadblock, one from the floor of Congress no less, could prevent him from being able to pursue a potential NFL career.

A potential change in a policy for athletes at academies has come to the forefront after a bill was passed in Congress, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN and The Military Times.

As Thamel points out, President Trump pushed through a rule in 2019 that allowed athletes at military academies to apply for a waiver, with which they could delay their active service requirement and pursue professional opportunities in their sport.

Now, lawmakers are looking to revoke this rule. Section 553 of the National Defense Authorization Act, a bill that passed through Congress on Thursday, is set to hit President Biden’s desk for signing.

Here is the language of the bill, per ESPN.

“The cadet may not obtain employment, including as a professional athlete, until after completing the cadet’s commissioned service obligation.” That obligation is, according to Army, five years of active duty and three years in the individual ready reserve.”

This would mean that, upon being signed, athletes at military academies, like Andre Carter II of Army football, would no longer be able to apply for a waiver and the doors to professional sports opportunities would be shut.

Carter, a senior linebacker, amassed 41 total tackles, seven of them for a loss, as well as 3.5 sacks in 10 games. In 2021, he tallied 14.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.