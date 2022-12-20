By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dreams took a huge hit when a bill passed through the Senate that would revoke a 2019 ruling, which allowed athletes in military academies to obtain a waiver that would allow them to pursue professional sports opportunities. But the Army football star’s historic NFL dream is alive again after lawmakers worked together to alter the language of the bill.

The new language, which was filed on Tuesday morning, gives Carter and other military academy athletes the opportunity to defer military service in pursuit of pro sports, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Congress has included a provision that will allow Andre Carter II, who is eligible for a waiver, a legacy exception for the 2019 ruling. There is a catch though.

The provision is technically an exemption, since only Carter and other athletes who enrolled in an academy on or after June 1, 2021 are eligible for it.

Thamel reports that Congress’ efforts to exempt Andre Carter II from the bill increased after his family’s disappointment over the bill’s passing was revealed.

The new language could be passed and approved by Friday.

Andre Carter II’s parents reacted to the news in this text message to ESPN:

“Thank you to the members of congress who stepped up, spoke out and worked expeditiously in support of Andre and other service academy cadets and midshipmen who made decisions in reliance on the 2019 policy allowing deferral of service,” Carter’s parents, Melissa and Andre, wrote in a text message to ESPN. “The goodness we saw in people this past week will forever be imprinted upon us.”

Andre Carter II, a top-50 NFL Draft prospect, could be the highest player selected out of Army football since 1947.