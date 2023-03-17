Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Byron Murphy decided to change course and sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Murphy doesn’t seem too upset to be trading in the Cardinals for the Vikings.

The NFLPA released their first team report cards this offseason, which revealed some shocking information about teams around the NFL. It was shared that the Cardinals make the players pay for food. As Murphy joined the Vikings, he had a comical response when asked about Arizona’s strange food rules, via Kyle Odegard of Seven Star Digital.

“I’m good now,” Murphy said while smiling. “It’s all-you-can-eat now.

Minnesota signed Murphy to a two-year, $17.5 million contract. Even before Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Vikings were in desperate need of defensive help. Minnesota finished last season ranked 31st in total defense, allowing 388.7 yards per game. Their pass defense ranked also ranked 31st, allowing 265.6 YPG.

Byron Murphy is just 24-years-old and has been impressive at times with the Cardinals. Over his four years, the cornerback appeared in 56 games and started 48 of them. He made 229 tackles, 34 passes defended and five interceptions.

Most of Murphy’s production came during the 2021 season. He was limited to just nine games due to injury in 2022. Two seasons ago, Murphy started 16 games for Arizona, making 64 tackles with career-highs in passes defended (12) and interceptions (4).

As the Vikings look to rebuild their porous defense, Murphy will play a major role. Minnesota will look for Murphy to lock up and be a central figure in the secondary. Murphy is hoping the Vikings give him an even greater opportunity to succeed in the NFL.

He won’t mind an improved meal plan in Minnesota either.