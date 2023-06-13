Dalvin Cook was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings. Cook, a star running back, is expected to draw no shortage of interest in free agency. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell broke his silence Tuesday on Minnesota's decision to move on from Cook, per the Vikings' Twitter.

“His leadership, his work ethic, what he meant to our football team in 2022 but much, much farther back than that with his impact on our organization,” O'Connell said of Cook. “(He) will forever go down as one of the great running backs in Vikings history. Just have all the respect for Dalvin, his family, and I know there are great things ahead of him. I'm a fan of his forever.”

O'Connell also said he talked to Dalvin Cook about his future.

“As I told him the other day, I really hope he finds a great situation that he can continue to thrive in.”

Cook enjoyed a number of memorable seasons in Minnesota. At just 27-years old, he's already a four-time Pro Bowler and is generally considered to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. Whichever team signs him will be receiving a crucial upgrade to their running game. The Vikings are certainly going to miss his presence in the backfield.

It will be intriguing to see where Dalvin Cook ultimately end up. He's been linked to teams such as the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, but there are plenty of organizations around the NFL that are likely willing to dish out a large amount of money to sign a star like Cook.