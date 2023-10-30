NFL fans are playing out what has become a familiar routine when a star quarterback gets hurt. Lament the loss, begin to try to identify potential replacements, then wonder if Tom Brady wants back into the league. The Minnesota Vikings, now without Kirk Cousins for the rest of the 2023 season, are the latest team to receive this treatment.

Cousins left the Vikes' 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers with what's believed to be a torn right Achilles. It leaves a massive hole in the lineup of a team that has clawed its way back to .500 by pulling off three straight victories.

Naturally, NFL observers are fitting Brady for purple and gold to replace Cousins.

“Am I the only one thinking the Vikings should call Tom Brady?” asked ProFootballTalk on X(formerly Twitter.)

It turns out, no, plenty of people thought the same. One fan logically laid out several options for Minnesota's opening, including rookie fifth-round draft pick Jaren Hall and currently injured backup QB Nick Mullens. Also on that list? Brady of course.

Others did not want to even consider other options such as Case Keenum, instead imploring the Vikings to “CALL TOM BRADY.”

Dedicated fans included sales pitches to help lure TB12 out of his second retirement and to Minnesota. “This isn't the first time I've said this, Tom Brady to the Vikings = SuperBowl” one fan confidently predicted.

“Oh, hey @TomBrady. Um, there’s a team up in Minnesota that could use a fill-in for the rest of the season. Maybe come back for another shot at a (ring),” said another fan that equated Brady with a title run.

One interesting tactic included a photo of Brady alongside current Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell when the two were teammates in New England together.

And of course, any offer would be remiss without a mention of the talent Minnesota could offer Brady. “Have you ever thought about having Justin Jefferson…to throw to?” teased one fan account.

The NFL world is about to find out the answer to that question.