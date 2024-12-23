The Minnesota Vikings can't stop winning — and blowing people away with their on-field celebrations. During their Week 16 road game at Lumen Field in Seattle against the Seattle Seahawks, Camryn Bynum and the Vikings showed off yet another hilarious celly after a big defensive play.

With just under a minute left in regulation, Vikings safety Theo Jackson sealed the win for Minnesota by intercepting Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's pass. That pick also prompted Bynum and company to go wild on the end zone with their latest celly, which was inspired by a dance from the Disney movie “Camp Rock.”

After the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Seahawks, Bynum shared the video of the Vikings' celebration along with a caption that read: “BEST CELEBRATIONS IN THE LEAGUE 🎬🔥”

Bynum also shared a video of the Vikings' pregame rehearsal. They made sure they got the steps right in case they needed to celebrate in the Seahawks game. And as it turned out, the Vikings did need the celly, which can be considered as the cherry on top of another Minnesota victory — the team's 13th of the season.

“'CAMP ROCK!!!!' Behind the scenes 😂🎬🎬🎬 90’s babies this is for y’all! 😂🔥,” Bynum wrote.

Vikings defense powering Minnesota

Jackson's interception was the second turnover forced by Minnesota in the game. The other one was by linebacker Dallas Turner in the second period.

Bynum's claim that the Vikings are the best in the league when it comes to having on-field celebrations is hard to argue against. The 26-year-old Bynum has become some sort of a celebration maestro in the NFL. Of course, there can't be celebrations from Bynum and the Vikings secondary without having success first.

The Vikings are leading the NFL with 22 defensive interceptions. No other team has more than 19. In addition, Minnesota has a total of 30 takeaways — second-most overall (just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers' 31).

The victory against the Seahawks extended the Vikings' win streak to eight games and improved Minnesota's overall record in the 2024 NFL regular season to 13-2. Minnesota is still battling the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC North division and for the No. 1 seed in the conference.