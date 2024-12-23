The Minnesota Vikings keep on finding ways to win and continue their unbeaten streak. On Sunday, quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Justin Jefferson connected on an incredible touchdown that gave Minnesota the lead for good in what turned out to be a 27-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Not really known for his mobility, Darnold used a little bit of his feet to find his target downfield. Jefferson, despite two Seahawks defenders converging on him, managed to secure Darnold's toss for a 39-yard touchdown score that put Minnesota in front by two points before Will Reichard's successful extra-point kick.

Kevin O'Connell comments on Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson after wild win vs. Seahawks

That play was just another example of why the Vikings have been so great on offense in the 2024 NFL season, as also pointed out by Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell.

“I want those guys to have some freedom in those moments, especially we do a lot of things with Justin [Jefferson] and Sam [Darnold], seeing the coverage, and then with some route opportunities to get to at the line of scrimmage,” O’Connell said of Darnold and Jefferson after the game (h/t Matthew Coller of Sports Illustrated).

“I think those guys have just gotten so comfortable with that stuff that they are able to execute it like they did which was maybe the play, absolutely the play of the game, maybe even considering just a moment and the circumstances of the season as well,” O'Connell added.

The fantastic sequence involving Darnold and Jefferson also added another highlight to the quarterback's resurgence in the NFL with the Vikings. Many viewed Darnold as a transitional QB for Minnesota following Kirk Cousins' departure but he's certainly done enough to succeed people's expectations of him when Minnesota inked the former USC Trojans signal-caller to a one-year, $10 million contract in March.

Darnold finished the Seahawks game with 246 passing yards and three touchdowns against zero interceptions on 22-of-35 pass completions. Jefferson led the Vikings with 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions and 13 targets for the Vikings, who now sport a 13-2 record and remain in contention for the top seed in the NFC.

The Vikings will take some rest before preparing for a Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at home.