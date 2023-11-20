Vikings fans are all in on the Joshua Dobbs mania, with some of them even wearing astronaut costumes to Week 11's Minnesota vs. Broncos game.

The Joshua Dobbs mania is for real. Minnesota Vikings fans are even dressing up as astronauts to show their admiration for the quarterback during Week 11's game on the road versus Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos Sunday night.

Vikings fans dressed up like astronauts for @josh_dobbs1 on Sunday Night 😂 (via @SNFonNBC)pic.twitter.com/7arUIj9ubn — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2023

For the uninitiated, Dobbs studied aerospace engineering back in college and even had a stint as an intern at NASA's Kennedy Space Center during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. These days, Dobbs is busy finding space on the field for the Vikings, who have already won two games since they traded for the signal-caller. Dobbs was acquired by Minnesota late last October from the Arizona Cardinals following the season-ending injury of Week 1 starter Kirk Cousins.

In his first appearance for the Vikings, he led the team to a 31-28 win on the road over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. In Week 10, Dobbs shined again, as he steered Minnesota to a 27-19 home win against the New Orleans Saints.

Joshua Dobbs continues to write heartwarming story with the Vikings

Dobbs has become one of the best stories in the NFL in the 2023 campaign. He is having a breakout season that not many people saw coming. He was with the Browns last March and then got traded to the Cardinals in August. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback capitalized on his opportunity with the Cards with whom he went just 1-7 but managed to impress by collecting 1,569 passing yards and eight touchdowns in eight starts.

With better talent around him in Minnesota than in Arizona, Dobbs is expected to continue delivering for the Vikings, who are set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 12.