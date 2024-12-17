The Minnesota Vikings are having an incredible 2024 NFL season. Minnesota is 12-2 heading into Week 16 after getting a huge win against Chicago on Monday Night Football. Now the Vikings are right up there with with the top teams in the NFC with 12 wins. Minnesota won on Monday thanks in large part to a strong defensive performance.

Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard dropped a cheeky comment about one of his defensive plays. The play tilted the game in favor of the Vikings in the first half.

“I tell everybody that a strip sack is the best feeling in the world. Sorry to my wife, by the way,” Greenard said after the game, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Greenard was then asked if he really meant that.

“100 percent,” Greenard replied. “She know.

Greenard is referring to his strip sack of Caleb Williams during the first quarter. The play dismantled a Bears drive and quickly led to a touchdown by the Vikings.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell praised his defensive unit during his postgame press conference.

“Our defense was phenomenal,” O'Connell said.

Minnesota shut out Chicago during the first half, entering halftime at 13-0. The Bears tried to mount of a comeback in the second half, but the Vikings answered them score for score.

Now Minnesota can set their sights on their next opponent.

Vikings within striking distance of NFC North title, No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs

The final three games of the regular season will be hugely important for the Vikings.

Minnesota has the same record as the Lions and Eagles. They have a tough slog to finish the regulars season, but the Vikings legitimately have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and win the NFC North.

“Its going to be incredibly competitive down the stretch,” O’Connell said via ESPN. “We’re going to have to play well and continue to improve, chasing our best football.”

The Vikings have to play the Seahawks, Packers, and Lions to finish the regular season. Their Week 18 matchup with Detroit could be the game that decides the NFC North winner.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson believes in his team's potential after Monday's big win. He thinks the Vikings can achieve their wildest dreams this season.

“Just seeing us stacking the plays, stacking the good games together is really good to see,” Jefferson said. “Our potential is so high. Every game we’re expecting the offense to be the best on that field.”

There's no telling how far the Vikings could go in the postseason. As long as they maintain their strong level of play, the sky is the limit.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 16 matchup against the Seahawks.