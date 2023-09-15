If you're a Chicago Bears fan, you might want to look away. However, you probably also need to confront the bitter piece of reality that had just been underscored by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's big game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Jefferson went off for 159 receiving yards on 11 receptions and 13 targets against the Eagles. His terrific effort downfield did not translate to a victory for the Vikings, who lost to Philly, 34-28, but with his performance, he just managed to surpass every other Bears receiver in the history of the NFL in terms of career receiving yards, according to Sam Monson of Pro Football Talk.

“Justin Jefferson is just 24 years old and now has more career receiving yards than any Chicago Bears receiver in the team's history. All 100+ years of it.”

The Bears' all-time career leader in receiving yards is Johnny Morris, according to StatMuse. Morris played for 121 games with Chicago and amassed a total of 5,059 receiving yards. Jefferson has already eclipsed Morris' total following his 159-yard showing versus the Eagles. Jefferson entered Thursday with 4,975 and leaves Philadelphia with 5,134 career receiving yards in only 52 games played.

It's amazing to think that Jefferson amassed all those yards before he could even celebrate his 25th birthday; he just turned 24 last June.

All that being said, Justin Jefferson isn't all smiles at the moment, as the Vikings just fell to a 0-2 hole to start the 2023 NFL regular season. Minnesota will try again in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers at home.