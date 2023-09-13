The Minnesota Vikings will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in a showdown at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. We're here to bring you our NFL odds series, make a Vikings-Eagles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Vikings fell 20-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Unfortunately, the Vikings struggled in a lot of aspects of their game. It put them in a situation they could not climb out of. Significantly, Kirk Cousins went 33 for 44 with 344 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception. But Cousins also made some mistakes. Moreover, the offensive line allowed two sacks. Alexander Mattison struggled behind this line, rushing 11 times for 34 yards. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 150 yards. Meanwhile, rookie Jordan Addison caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Vikings also lost two fumbles and committed six penalties.

The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 25-20. Initially, they soared out of the gate to a 16-0 lead. But the Patriots slowly withered away at the lead and made it 16-14 at halftime. Eventually, the Eagles did enough to hold onto a victory. Jalen Hurts went 22 for 33 for 170 yards passing with one touchdown while rushing nine times for 37 yards. Ultimately, Kenneth Gainwell got most of the touches, rushing 14 times for 54 yards. D'Andre Swift ran just one time for three yards. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown had seven catches for 79 yards, while DeVonta Smith had seven catches for 47 yards and one score. But the Eagles had one fumble and allowed the Patriots to sack Hurts three times. Consequently, it almost cost them the game.

The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-11. Regardless, the Eagles won the last matchup 24-7 on September 19, 2023. The Eagles will look to do it again and go to 2-0, while the Vikings hope for their first win of the season.

Here are the Vikings-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Eagles Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +7 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles Week 1

TV: FOX SPORTS and NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Cousins must do a better job. Ultimately, it starts with limiting mistakes. Cousins went 27 for 46 for 221 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in his loss to the Eagles last season. Now, it will be tougher for him to succeed without Dalvin Cook around. The Vikings need to run the ball efficiently to have a chance to beat the Eagles. Unfortunately, they failed to execute last weekend. Mattison will need to play a role for the Vikings. Furthermore, he must show he can get through the holes.

Jefferson is also looking for a better performance against the Eagles. Ultimately, he caught six passes for 48 yards in last year's blowout loss to the Eagles. The Vikings need to find a way to get the ball to Jefferson. Hence, it means finding him on short routes and letting him do the work. Attempting long passes over the edge will not work against this defensive line or this secondary.

The Vikings also must play better defensively. Thus, the first thing they must do is focus on Hurts. Finding a way to get to Hurts will be a critical factor in beating the Eagles. Then, they must force him off balance and rattle him.

The Vikings will cover the spread if Cousins can make crisp passes and avoid this ferocious pass rush. Then, Mattison must perform better on the ground. The defense cannot let Hurts destroy them.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Hurts went 26 for 31 with 333 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing 11 times for 57 yards in a win over the Vikings last season. Now, he hopes to replicate his dominance. Smith had seven catches for 80 yards in the win last season. Also, Brown caught five catches for 69 yards. Dallas Goedert caught five passes for 82 yards. Therefore, the passing game did well and supplemented the running game.

The Eagles cannot rest on their laurels. Thus, they must block better than they did against the Patriots. They still have to open the holes for Hurts to run through. Then, they have to find more opportunities for Swift and let him do his job.

The pass rush must continue to play well and find ways to rattle Cousins. Remember, they caused four turnovers in Week 1. The Eagles hope they can replicate that performance against the Vikings.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they run the ball efficiently. Then, they must pressure the quarterback.

Final Vikings-Eagles Prediction & Pick

It is best to not overreact to Week 1. Regardless, the Eagles were the superior team before that game. Expect them to show that in front of the world once again.

Final Vikings-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -7 (-110)