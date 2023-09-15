Justin Jefferson had quite a night in the City of Brotherly Love. The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver had a major blunder and some big plays against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Thursday Night Football matchup between the two NFC contenders. Not only that, but Jefferson also had X entertained when he hurled his chain into the stands during a moment in the second half of the contest.

Wait, what?

Justin Jefferson threw his chain to the sideline after making this catch 😂pic.twitter.com/PUyz1hZDZ7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

After making a tough catch in traffic during the fourth quarter, Justin Jefferson was able to gain a few more yards but not before seeing his chain get ripped off by an Eagles defender. Jefferson would then pick up the chain and chucked it into the sidelines. There's just no time for him to put it back on but he could have also just left it on the ground. Either way, he definitely can afford a new one. He signed a four-year deal worth $13.122 million with the Vikings in 2020 and had his 2024 $19.743 million option picked up by Minnesota.

Looking for a new chain is the last thing on Justin Jefferson's mind right now, though. The Vikings are now 0-2 to start the 2023 NFL regular season, as they ultimately lost to the Eagles to the tune of a 38-24 score. Jefferson finished the game with 159 receiving yards with zero touchdowns on 11 catches and 13 targets. He did have an overall great performance against the reigning NFC champions, but it was just not enough for Minnesota to prevent yet another loss.

The Vikings will look to end their slump in Week 3 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.