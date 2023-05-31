There are certain players whose presence is so inextricably linked to the potential success of a franchise that contract drama should not even exist. In the NFL, that credo usually applies to quarterbacks and pass rushers, but star wide receiver Justin Jefferson can also play that card in his negotiations with the Minnesota Vikings.

He is already putting that leverage to use and has not attended any OTAs so far this offseason. There is no need to panic yet, but if Jefferson also decides to hold out of Training Camp, fans will demand a swift resolution. The 2022 First-Team All-Pro is arguably the best receiver in the game, and he wants to be paid like it. An organizational philosophy might present a complicated hurdle for both sides to clear, though.

Aside from quarterback Kirk Cousins, Minnesota tends to include injury guarantees in its contracts that do not fully kick in until the year the money is earned, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports. It could be a sticking point in talks and has already seemed to raise some doubt amongst those in the know.

“We’ll see,” a source on the inside of the negotiations told Florio when asked if the contract structure will be a problem. Again, players of Justin Jefferson’s stature are usually accommodated. Many fans see him as the most important component of this team and feel he deserves the same perks as Cousins.

The former first-round pick has amassed more than 100 receptions and 1,600 yards in each of the last two seasons. With uncertainty in other areas, Minnesota cannot afford to lose such a bankable asset.

Words like “we’ll see” reeks of the Vikings not fully understanding that fact.