Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has been absent from voluntary team workouts, which has raised some questions about a potential contract dispute between the two sides.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he’s been in contact with Jefferson throughout much of the offseason.

“It’s one of those things that we’ve had great dialogue throughout the offseason. A lot of that will stay between Justin and I. But I just know that he’s getting work, wherever he’s spending his offseason, look forward to having him here when he decides to come up and I know his teammates will be excited about that.”

O’Connell said that he hopes to have Jefferson in the building “as soon as possible.”

Jefferson is one of if not the best pass-catcher in the NFL, establishing himself right out of the gate as a rookie in 2020. He won NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season after leading the league in catches and receiving yards.

Jefferson has two years left on his rookie deal and is eligible to sign his first contract extension this offseason. The Vikings picked up his fifth-year option for 2024. He is set to earn $2.4 million this year and $19.7 in 2024.

The Vikings nor O’Connell seem to be concerned about a potential holdout from Jefferson if no deal is reached, though Jefferson has certainly already earned a new contract.

Justin Jefferson is more than likely going to sign a monster deal with the Vikings at some point within the next 12 months. Vikings fans shouldn’t hold their breaths until Jefferson outwardly disputes that, if ever.