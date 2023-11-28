The Minnesota Vikings are officially activating WR Justin Jefferson off IR and he will return after the bye week.

The Minnesota Vikings fell to the Chicago Bears in an ugly Monday Night Football contest. But, the good news is that star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is returning. Jefferson is officially being activated from injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘The #Vikings are activating WR Justin Jefferson from Injured Reserve today, and he'll play after the bye.'

With the Vikings still alive for an NFC playoff spot, getting Jefferson back is a massive boost for this team. With the Vikings on bye, Jefferson will be back in action against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

Jefferson was placed on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in October, and he has been out since then. Jefferson began the season with three straight 100-plus yard games, and he has 38 catches with 571 yards and three scores in just five games. In his absence, rookie Jordan Addison was the leading receiver.

The Vikings also lost Kirk Cousins due to injury and he is out for the year, and they acquired Josh Dobbs at the deadline. But, Dobbs threw four interceptions against the Bears on Monday night, prompting head coach Kevin O'Connell to think twice about making a QB switch.

The Vikings enter the bye week with a 6-6 record and finish the year with games against the Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions (twice), and the Green Bay Packers. Nonetheless, having Jefferson back on the field will be a huge bonus for whoever is playing quarterback for Minnesota down the stretch.