Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shares his real feelings on his uncertain future after tearing his achilles

When Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his achilles during a 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, it was devastating for multiple reasons. Not only did it end Cousins' season short, but perhaps cut his career as a Minnesota Viking short as well.

Cousins' future with the Vikings was already in jeopardy since his current contract expires after the 2023 season. The Vikings quarterback has been with the team since 2018, when he left Washington in pursuit of a fully guaranteed contract.

In five and a half years with Minnesota, Cousins led the team to two playoff appearances, including last year when they fell short and loss to the New York Giants in the Wildcard round. Though he's had decent success with the team and put up prolific passing numbers, it may not be enough for the Vikings to keep him — particularly coming off an achilles tear at age 35.

Kirk Cousins is well aware his future is uncertain, but is trying not to focus on it yet.

“Your mind goes there and you know that's coming,” Cousins said. “March will happen in March. It's not time yet. We have so much to focus on this season,” via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

In eight games with the Vikings this year, Cousins went 4-4 while completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Right now it's hard to tell if the Vikings will keep Cousins in the mix for next season. They could look to find a younger option in the draft, but at 6-4 they might not be in position to select high enough. They can also keep Cousins as a bridge quarterback for another year or two, but could opt to do that with Joshua Dobbs, particularly if Dobbs is a cheaper option.

Cousins also has the choice to play elsewhere, though he may not have the benefit alongside receivers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on other rosters.