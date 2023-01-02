By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Justin Jefferson is used to making big plays for the Minnesota Vikings, and he has been mentioned as a contender for the Most Valuable Player Award. However, the dynamic receiver was shut out in the first half of his team’s Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers, and his frustration showed in the nationally televised game.

Justin Jefferson is frustrated 💀 pic.twitter.com/S4Akppj5oT — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2023

Jefferson, covered expertly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, whipped off his helmet following a 2nd-quarter play and nearly slammed it to the ground. The superb wide receiver appeared to make unintentional contact with the official as he made the gesture, but he was not penalized.

Jefferson did not have a catch in the first half, marking the second time in his career that he was held without a reception in the first 30 minutes. He was covered by Alexander on both occasions. Alexander also mimicked Jefferson by performing a griddy after defending the receiver’s attempt to catch a pass.

The Vikings were in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they took the field in Green Bay for the late-afternoon game because the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. However, they struggled badly in the first half against Green Bay, trailing by a 27-3 margin. The Vikings have clinched the NFC North title, and could finish with the No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in the NFC playoff structure.

The Packers are fighting for a playoff spot, and they can earn a spot in the postseason if they defeat the Vikings and beat the Detroit Lions at home in the regular-season finale. The Lions (8-8) defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in their Week 17 game.

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings play the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 18.