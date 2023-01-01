By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers have control of their own playoff destiny in the final two weeks of the regular season, and they demonstrated that they were ready to play in their Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After allowing an opening field goal, Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon returned the ensuing kickoff 105 yards for an early touchdown.

Nixon was battling a groin injury suffered in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins and he was pronounced healthy enough to play before kickoff. He appeared to make a questionable decision in deciding to return a kick 5 yards deep in the end zone, but no Viking player was able to put a hand on him until kicker Greg Joseph was able to make a weak attempt shortly before midfield. Nixon easily shook that off and galloped into the end zone.

The Packers can make the playoffs if they defeat the Vikings and follow that up with a home victory over the Detroit Lions in the season finale. The Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in their Week 17 game.

The Vikings have clinched the NFC North title and are still in the running for No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. If they can beat the Packers and the Bears in the season finale while the Eagles lose to the New York Giants in Week 18, Minnesota will earn the top spot and a bye in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.

The Packers followed Keisean Nixon’s TD return with a second return touchdown in the first quarter when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin was intercepted and defensive back Darnell Savage returned the pick 75 yards for a touchdown.