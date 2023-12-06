Justin Jefferson received a pivotal injury update ahead of the Minnesota Vikings-Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 game

Justin Jefferson is expected to return in Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings star receiver received a pivotal update Wednesday, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“For the first time since his hamstring injury in Week 5, #Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson was a full participant in practice today. He’s set to return Sunday at Las Vegas,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Vikings hold a 6-6 record. Jefferson's return will be important as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive. In fact, Week 14's game against the Las Vegas Raiders is going to be a huge contest for Minnesota as they attempt to climb over the .500 mark.

Justin Jefferson's return to Vikings

The Vikings have been waiting for Jefferson's return. He's their best player and will make a key difference while on the field.

Minnesota's offense struggled mightily in their 12-10 defeat versus the Chicago Bears. The Vikings couldn't find any momentum in the game.

It may take Justin Jefferson some time to find his rhythm after being out with an injury, but he will be ready to contribute for this Vikings team. He entered the season regarded as the NFL's best receiver and not much has changed.

Jefferson, who is in his fourth season, is already a three-time Pro Bowler. He earned MVP consideration in 2022 as well. Jefferson led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game during the '22 campaign.

It is not surprising to see Vikings fans ecstatic for his return. Justin Jefferson and the Vikings will battle the Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 PM EST.