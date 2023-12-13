Great news for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said to the media and reporters Wednesday that he will play this Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was also reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN about the news of Jefferson suiting up.

Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson told reporters that he will play Saturday in Cincinnati. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2023

There's no doubt this is great news for Vikings fans, the team, and even Jefferson himself as he was on the injured reserve list and made his return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 before he was hurt again. It turned out to be a chest injury that he suffered in the second quarter which put him out for the rest of the game.

After taking a hit by Raiders defensive player Marcus Epps, he was checked out on the sideline and then transported to a local hospital. It turned out that there wasn't any serious injury to Jefferson according to the USA Today's Joe Rivera and that the trip to the hospital was “precautionary.”

The chest injury is different from the hamstring injury that had him miss seven games, but it isn't perceived to be too serious as Jefferson is sure himself that he is going to play Saturday. So far on the season, he has 38 catches for 598 yards and three touchdowns in seven games played.

The Vikings scraped by with a 3-0 win over the Raiders as it puts the team at 7-6 on the season which is good for second in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions. They prepare to build a winning streak by traveling to face the Bengals on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. (EST).