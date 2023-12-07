Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson will return from the IR in Week 14 and he explained how he's preparing to play with Josh Dobbs.

The Minnesota Vikings went out and traded for Joshua Dobbs in late October after Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury and he's been impressive, except for Week 13. He's also got the opportunity to get better moving forward with star wideout Justin Jefferson returning from the IR on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ahead of the Week 14 clash, Jefferson explained how he's preparing with Dobbs under center. Via NFL.com:

“Really both ways, just on the field and in the film room, just going over different plays with him, going over the timing of everything just like we did with Kirk (Cousins), and trying to find that connection that we can use for Sunday,” Jefferson said. “It's been a pleasure working with him, kinda learning things that I can learn from him, that he can learn from me, and it'll be better for us when we go out on that field.”

Jefferson has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, but the Vikings did win five in a row before losing their last two. Dobbs struggled last weekend against the Chicago Bears, throwing four interceptions in a 12-10 loss.

However, having a legitimate weapon like Jefferson to target should help him get back on track. For Dobbs, this is probably his last opportunity to turn it around or the Vikings could turn to Jaren Hall as the starter. Hopefully, Jefferson can play a part in the veteran finding his groove this weekend as Minny aims to end a two-game skid.