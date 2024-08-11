Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy made his debut in his team's first preseason game, and the team's top draft choice from Michigan delivered a strong performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. McCarthy threw two impressive touchdown passes in Minnesota's 24-23 triumph.

The former Michigan quarterback completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards during his opportunity to lead the Vikings offense. While he threw an ill-advised interception in the second quarter, he followed with two long TD passes in the third quarter that got the attention of Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson was held out of the Vikings' first preseason game, but he was on camera with the Vikings play-by-play team throughout the third quarter. Jefferson was providing an optimistic view of what the Vikings were doing in training camp when McCarthy unleashed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Trishton Jackson that the receiver caught in stride.

While on camera, Jefferson let loose with a series of approving cheers for his teammates. “Let's go, let's go,” Jefferson said. Then he exchanged low fives with Jackson in an excited fashion, encouraging his teammate for his catch.

McCarthy would follow with his second TD pass of the game when he connected with Trent Sherfield Sr. on a 33-yard TD pass.

The Vikings other touchdown was also notable as running back Kene Nwangu burst through a sizable hole and delivered a 48-yard TD run.

Jackson approved of McCarthy's performance

Jackson caught four passes for 100 yards and he liked what he saw from McCarthy. “He looked outstanding,” Jackson was quoted by the Associated Press after the game. “Even with the early interception, I know he felt bad about it, but he turned around and showed it. Great leadership. Getting us in and out of the huddle quick, fast,” Jackson said. “He’s poised. He’s legit.”

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel observed McCarthy's performance and also liked what he saw. He put out a message on X saying that McCarthy may have had the best of the rookie debuts.

McCarthy is likely to start the season as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Darnold, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason. Darnold played the opening series of the game for the Vikings and he completed 4 of 8 passes for 59 yards before giving way to McCarthy. Darnold led the Vikings down the field on their first drive, but it stalled inside the 10-yard line.

The Vikings had lost 10 consecutive preseason games before the last-second victory over the Raiders. Rookie placekicker Will Reichard delivered the winning points when he connected on a 38-yard field goal on the game's final play.