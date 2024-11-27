As the Minnesota Vikings look to make a playoff push, the team brought in Daniel Jones for some extra quarterback depth. Head coach Kevin O'Connell explained the signing and what Jones adds to the roster.

Overall, his addition will give Minnesota other choice at QB when they consider their short, and long-term options. Furthermore, O'Connell made it clear that Jones' addition only added to the confidence he has of the team's quarterback room, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“I think that's important,” O'Connell said of speaking to all QBs on the roster before signing Jones. “I wouldn't be who I kind of claim to be and be authentically me if I didn't have a clear, open and honest communication with those guys. Which in a lot of ways I hope they weren't surprised to hear my confidence level in them.”

“My confidence level in our current quarterback room is high and I only think we're adding to it when Daniel arrives on Friday,” O'Connell concluded.

When Jones does officially join the team, he'll be behind starter Sam Darnold at the very least. Brett Rypien and Nick Mullens are two veterans who could start a game if necessary. It's fair to wonder exactly what the pecking order will be with all four in tow.

However, Jones was highly sought after following his release from the Giants. There's a reason he chose to sign with the Vikings. As he works to rehab his image, he believes O'Connell is the right coach to get him there.

Daniel Jones is now leaving the only NFL team he has known. His time with the Giants saw him record a 24-44-1 record, 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. It will take some time before a team fully trusts Jones as their starting quarterback moving forward.

But he will be able to develop his skills with the Vikings. If they can make the playoffs, Jones will have more experience understanding what it takes to succeed at that level. Furthermore, if Darnold leaves in free agency, Jones' experience in the system could give him a leg up in the competition.

Regardless of where his Vikings tenure ends up, O'Connell is just excited to see it begin.