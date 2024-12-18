ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Vikings head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks as they look to continue their momentum as they push toward the Number 1 seed in the playoffs they come into this Week 16 matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Seahawks prediction and pick.

Vikings-Seahawks Last Game – Matchup History

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks last met on September 26, 2021, when the Vikings secured a 30-17 victory at home. Kirk Cousins led the charge with 323 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Alexander Mattison added 112 rushing yards. The win ended a seven-game losing streak for Minnesota against Seattle. Historically, the Seahawks hold a dominant edge in the rivalry, with an all-time record of 13-6, including a 12-6 mark in regular-season matchups and one playoff win in 2015. The Vikings will look to narrow this gap in Week 16.

Overall Series: 13-6 (Seattle Seahawks)

Here are the Vikings-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Seahawks Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -168

Seattle Seahawks: -3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Vikings are poised to extend their impressive seven-game winning streak as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. The Vikings' recent surge has been fueled by a potent combination of offensive firepower and defensive dominance. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been a revelation, protecting the ball well and efficiently distributing it to playmakers like Justin Jefferson. The Vikings' ground game has also found its rhythm, with Aaron Jones and Cam Akers providing a formidable one-two punch that will challenge Seattle's defense. Defensively, Minnesota has been relentless, ranking among the NFL's top teams with over 40 sacks this season. This pass rush, led by the likes of Jonathan Greenard, could wreak havoc against a potentially compromised Seahawks offensive line.

Seattle, on the other hand, enters this crucial matchup with significant question marks. The uncertainty surrounding Geno Smith's knee injury looms large, with the possibility of backup Sam Howell stepping in. This instability at the quarterback position could prove disastrous against Minnesota's aggressive defense. Moreover, the Seahawks have struggled at home this season, posting a disappointing 3-5 record at Lumen Field. The Vikings, conversely, have demonstrated their road prowess throughout their winning streak. With playoff implications on the line and momentum firmly on their side, the Vikings are well-positioned to secure a victory in Seattle and further solidify their standing in the NFC North race.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to rebound and defeat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, leveraging their home-field advantage at Lumen Field, known for its deafening crowd noise. Despite a recent loss to the Packers, Seattle's defense has been formidable, ranking 11th in defensive DVOA against a challenging schedule. With Geno Smith likely to play, the Seahawks' offense can capitalize on the Vikings' defense, which has yet to face a top-12 defense since Week 7.

Seattle's running game, led by Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker, offers another edge. Charbonnet and Walker have been efficient running the ball and can exploit Minnesota's defense. The Seahawks have historically performed well against elite teams late in the season, with home underdogs boasting a strong ATS record in similar scenarios. This combination of strategic advantages and historical trends positions Seattle to halt Minnesota's seven-game winning streak.

Final Vikings-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

However, Seattle’s home-field advantage at Lumen Field and their strong defensive DVOA (11th) make them formidable underdogs. Historically, the Seahawks have fared well against Minnesota at home, winning five straight in Seattle. While Minnesota’s offense has faced weaker competition recently, Seattle’s defense has been tested against top offenses, giving them a chance to keep this game close. Expect a tight contest where the spread could go either way. However, the Seahawks have historically performed well as home underdogs, especially late in the season. Seattle's defense ranks 11th in DVOA despite facing a challenging schedule, which could test Minnesota's offense that hasn't faced a top-12 defense since Week 7. With Geno Smith at the helm, albeit not at full strength, could provide a boost to Seattle's offense.

While the Vikings are the stronger team on paper, Seattle's home-field advantage at Lumen Field, known for its deafening crowd noise, could be a significant factor. The Seahawks' 3-5 home record this season, however, suggests vulnerability. Given Seattle's offensive power and defensive prowess, coupled with Minnesota's less-than-stellar record against top defenses, the Seahawks +3.5 appears to be the value play in this matchup.

Final Vikings-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks +3.5 (-122), Over 42.5 (-115)