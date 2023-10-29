The Minnesota Vikings' 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 was marred by the news that QB Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season. This is uncharted territory for the Vikes.

To say Cousins has been a constant in Minnesota's lineup would be an understatement. That's because Cousins has never missed a game during his NFL career due to injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. His lone missed game came in Week 17 of the 2021 season, when Cousins was forced to sit due to a COVID infection.

Cousins was turning in another fine performance, going 23-for-31 for 274 yards and two touchdown without an interception. But with about 10 minutes of gametime left, Cousins' knee gave out on a dropback, resulting in a sack.

The quarterback was able to get to his feet, but hopped off while favoring that right knee. An MRI will be taken to confirm what the Vikings fear, that Cousins tore his Achilles on the play.

The injury threatens to end Cousins' career in Minnesota. He is set to hit free agency after this season, and he and the Vikings agreed to not talk contract during the season.

Cousins was setting the table for an intriguing situation this offseason. He entered Week 8 ranked second in the league in passing yards and first in touchdown passes. Now, an Achilles injury to the 35-year old signal caller will complicate his next career step.

In a league that saw extended action from the likes of Brett Rypien, Mitchell Trubisky, and Tommy DeVito on Sunday, Cousins was a steady if unspectacular presence for Minnesota.

The desire to upgrade from the veteran is understandable, but Kevin McConnell's team might yearn for the dependable, slightly above average Cousins as they look for their next option.