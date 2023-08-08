The NFL Top 100 list has been completely revealed, a list that makes massive headlines every year. Mike Greenberg is not a fan of this year's list, specifically because Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is ranked ahead of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, via ESPN's Get Up.

.@Espngreeny can't believe Aaron Rodgers' ranking in the NFL players' top QB list 😳 "People think Kirk Cousins is better than he is because he had a down year with a broken thumb. … It's a joke!" pic.twitter.com/yUoLCkYFpW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 8, 2023

“People think Kirk Cousins is better than he [Aaron Rodgers] is, because he had a down year with a broken thumb. I want Aaron Rodgers to see that every single day…it's an outrage, it's a disgrace, it's a joke…I'm perplexed.”

Mike Greenberg is furious that somehow NFL players believe that Kirk Cousins is better than Aaron Rodgers. He believes that Rodgers should hang this year's NFL Top 100 list in his new Jets locker so he can be reminded everyday that Cousins is considered better than him across NFL locker rooms.

The outrage is understandable given how much better Rodgers clearly is over Cousins. Greenberg also emphasizes that Rodgers had a broken thumb last year, so the fact that one down season has him ranked lower than Cousins just doesn't make sense.

It seems like every year the NFL Top 100 list causes controversy despite the little value the list actually holds. Nevertheless, given how competitive Aaron Rodgers is, it would come as no surprise if he uses this year's list as motivation to dominate for the Jets in 2023. If Rodgers plays like many believe he will in his first campaign in the Meadowlands, then he will most likely surpass Cousins on next year's NFL Top 100 list.