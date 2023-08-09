The NFL Preseason continues with two playoff hopefuls as the Minnesota Vikings face off with the Seattle Seahawks. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Seahawks preseason prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Vikings come into this matchup after going 13-4 last year, tying them for the second-best record in the NFC. They did this after going 0-3 in the preseason last year, as many of the best players sat in preparation for a quality season. While the Vikings won the division last year, they are not the favorite to repeat. They sit second in odds to win the division, behind the Detroit Lions. Their season win total sits at 8.5 games right now, with the over slightly favored. This may be because they come in with an offense missing two key pieces from last year.

Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen both were released this offseason. The Vikings replaced Thielen with first-round pick Jordan Addison, while Alexander Mattison will take over as the lead back for the Vikings. The focus on this team should be the defense though. Despite their record, they had a negative point differential and brought in former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to fix that.

The Seattle Seahawks also come in off a playoff birth last year. It was a surprise for them after they traded away Russell Wilson. Still, Geno Smith stepped in, had a Pro Bowl season, and led the Seahawks to nine wins and a playoff birth. While the Vikings sit seventh in the NFC in odds to make the playoffs at -106, the Seahawks sit in front of them. They are sitting at -122 to make the playoffs this year and are expected to finish behind the 49ers in the division. The Seahawks will look to have an even better offense this year. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Kenneth Walker III all are back this year, and in the first round, the Seahawks added Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State.

Here are the Vikings-Seahawks Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Vikings-Seahawks Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +4.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Last year, Kirk Cousins sat all three preseason games, and that is expected to be the same this year. That will mean that Nick Mullins should be getting the start in this game. Mullins comes in having 24 career starts under his belt. He has not had a ton of success in the NFL, but he will be facing primarily back-ups for Seattle, which should give him a chance to show off his skills. Mullins should also get a chance to play with the newest weapon on the offense for the Vikings. Jordan Addison is expected to play on Thursday. Addison has been impressive in camp so far and should be looking to make some big plays in this game.

Releving him will be Jaren Hall. The quarterback out of BYU was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings this year. While there is little possibility of him being cut, he still needs to perform well. With Mullins ahead of him on the roster, keeping a third quarterback and taking a roster spot is something that is debated in front offices. Hall will be looking to impress to make sure he earns that roster spot come the regular season. He will be throwing the ball to players such as Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas, and Garett Maag. Maag will be looking to impress enough to at least make a practice squad. Right now he is well down the depth chart, and with the Vikings signing N'Keal Harry, a good performance will go a long way.

Another position battle worth watching in this one is at running back. With Alexander Mattison moving into the features back role, there is an opening as his backup. Kene Nwangwu will get the first chance in the backfield. The three years NFL veteran out of Iowa State has only carried the ball 22 times in his career. Still, he is a quality kick returner, with nearly 1,500 kick return yards and three scores in his career. DeWayne McBride will also be getting some carries. The rookie was amazing in his time at UAB and now looks to prove he can do it on the NFL level.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Like the Vikings, it is unlikely that their starting quarterback sees much time if any at all. Geno Smith will most likely be relegated to clipboard duty, meaning Drew Lock will be getting the nod. Lock spent the first three seasons of his career in Denver before coming over in the Russell Wilson trade. Like Nick Mullins, he has 24 career starts to his name. Lock has not met expectations in his career. Lock did not see a snap last year, but still, he chose to come back and be the backup again this time around.

He will not be throwing to Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf, but another start rookie wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be making his NFL debut. Smith-Njigba is fourth in AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds and is the top wide receiver, just ahead of Jordan Addison. He has been solid in camp and will be looking to show off his big play ability in this one. Matt Landers and Jake Bobo will also be playing wideout in this game. Landers and Bobe are both listed as second string currently on the depth chart and come in as undrafted free agents. They both will be trying to prove they belong on the roster as wide receiver number four.

Finally, there is the battle for the backup running back job. With Rashaad Penny now in Philadelphia, and Kenneth Walker III the started, DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet will be looking to prove they are the better option. Dallas does a lot on kick returns, which will help keep him on the field. He will get the first crack at the backup job on Thursday night. Second-round pick Zach Charbonnet will be next. Charbonnet was explosive at UCLA last year and will bring both physicality and speed to the running game in this one.

Final Vikings-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

There will not be a lot of starters in the game on offense for either team in this one, as both teams try to get their young guys reps. At quarterback, the Seahawks will have the advantage throughout. Lock is the better quarterback, and both teams are sending out rookies after. The Seahawks will also put out a better group of wideouts and running backs throughout the game. Seattle won just one preseason game last year, while the Vikings did not win one. With the better offensive unit, the Seahawks will get a win this year. Take them as the pick, but with so many young guys on the field, take the under as well.

Final Vikings-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seahawks -4.5 (-110) and Under 35.5 (-110)