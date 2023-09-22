The Minnesota Vikings are the defending NFC North champions and have started out the 2023 season with signs of going back-to-back. Kirk Cousins has been mostly sharp in the passing game while the team just brought in Cam Akers from the Rams to compete for the starting running back position.

An opinion turned rumor shared by analyst and former player Rob Gronkowski recently highlighted a potential trade of Cousins that could happen soon. Other analysts and pundits have called for the New York Jets to make an offer for Cousins in light of the team's recent season ending injury to Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday, an NFL panel discussion on a potential Cousins trade dumped cold water on the idea.

“For everybody who wants to debate, should the Jets go trade for Kirk Cousins,” analyst Tom Pelissero said in an NFL Network video (copyright restricted).

“What's going on with the Vikings? They're making moves right now. They signed Dalton Reisner this week to shore up the offensive line. They go out and they trade for Cam Akers to be a combo platter in the backfield with Alexander Mattison.

“Also, let's remember Kirk Cousins has a no-trade clause and is on pace to throw for like 6,000 yards. This is not a team that's going to blow it up in Week 3. Everybody just slow it down a little bit here.”

The Vikings are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in a home matchup that could result in fireworks. Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are among the leaders of a dynamite passing game for Minnesota, and it's one that figures to include Cousins as a part of it for a long time to come.