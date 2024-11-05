The Minnesota Vikings are making some special teams adjustments. Minnesota is signing free-agent kicker John Parker Romo, per NFL Network. This is due to a leg injury to Will Reichard, who is headed to IR.

The Vikings are having a surprisingly good season, with a 6-2 record. Minnesota just defeated the Indianapolis Colts, to earn that sixth win. Reichard actually kicked for the team in that game, and missed two field goals. They were the first misses of the season for the rookie kicker. It's not clear if his injury was the reason he missed those kicks.

Parker Romo has spent time on practice squads with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Vikings. He was cut from the Vikings this past July. The place kicker is set to make his regular season debut for the team.

Vikings look to stay ahead in the NFC North

The Vikings have performed well this year, despite an injury to rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota is led by Sam Darnold, who has 1,900 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see moving forward how the kicking game changes without Reichard in the lineup. Parker Romo has no kicking experience in an NFL game, and that may alter the team's ability to make field goals. Parker Romo is an undrafted free agent who played his college football at Virginia Tech.

There are some other issues going on with the Vikings special teams units. Minnesota's long snapper Andrew DePaola is also hurt. The Vikings are expected to sign veteran Jake McQuaide to help in that area, but most of the field goal unit will have new guys.

Reichard will miss at least four games since he has been placed on injured reserve. He had made all of his extra point attempts this year, as well as most of his field goal attempts. Reichard is 14-for-16 on the season in that category. The kicker is a rookie, drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings. He played his college football at Alabama, where he won a national championship under Nick Saban.

The Vikings play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.