The Minnesota Vikings experienced a significant loss in their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Not only did Minnesota suffer its second defeat of the season against LA, the Vikings also lost standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw to injury. Following the game, Minnesota announced that the fourth-year offensive lineman suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Losing the team’s best lineman was a serious blow. However, the Vikings had some good news to share as Darrisaw’s surgery to repair his ACL and MCL was a success, according to the team’s official account on X. The procedure took place in Minnesota on Monday and the team will provide additional updates “as appropriate.”

The Vikings selected Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia Tech. He’s been one of the team’s best lineman since becoming a starter as a rookie. This season, Darrisaw had been protecting Sam Darnold’s blindside during a resurgent season for the journeyman quarterback.

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw is preparing for next season after knee surgery

Minnesota got off to an impressive 5-0 start led by Darnold. However, the team lost back-to-back games to the Detroit Lions and the Rams. While the loss of Darrisaw was deeply felt, the Vikings managed to get back on track with a win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night in Week 9. Darnold took four sacks and turned the ball over three times but Minnesota grinded out the 21-13 victory.

Newly named Colts starter Joe Flacco was ineffective against the Vikings stout defense. The veteran passer went 16/27 for 179 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He also lost a fumble. Despite the poor performance, the Colts will stick with Flacco as their starter. Minnesota’s defense was also able to keep Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor in check, holding him to 48 yards on 13 carries. He added three receptions for 11 yards.

The Vikings take on the 2-7 Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 10. Every win is important for Minnesota as the NFC North is highly competitive. Even with a 6-2 record, the Vikings are behind the first-place Lions. And they’re only a half game ahead of the 6-3 Green Bay Packers.