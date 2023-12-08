It is an NFC against AFC match-up as we continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Raiders prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an NFC against AFC match-up as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Las Vegas Raiders. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Raiders prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Vikings sit at 6-6 on the year and in the middle of the NFC playoff race. They are coming off a bye and will also get the boost of welcoming Justin Jefferson back to the lineup in this game. Last time they faced the Bears. It was a defensive battle, with no teams scoring in the first quarter, and it would be tied 3-3 at the end of the first half. While the Viking's defense held the Bears to just four field goals, they would only get one touchdown in the second half, as Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a 12-10 loss.

Meanwhile, the Raiders come into the game at 5-7 on the year and currently sit last in the AFC West. Still, they have now lost two straight, but it has been against some of the best in the AFC. First, it was a seven-point loss, but the Raiders held the Dolphins to just 20 points. Last week, they faced the Chiefs. While the Raiders took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, the Chiefs would tie it up before the end of the half. They would then take the lead in the third quarter, as the Raiders could muster only a field goal in the second half, falling 31-17.

Here are the Vikings-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Raiders Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-106)

Oakland Raiders: +3 (-114)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Raiders Week 14

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings sit 15th in points scored per game this year at 21.9 points. They are also tenth in yards per game while sitting ninth in yards per play this year. The Vikings are third in the NFL in passing yards per game but are without their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the rest of the year. Josh Dobbs has taken over as the starting quarterback for the squad. Dobbs has now played in four games for the Vikings, passing for 832 yards on 66.4 percent passing with five touchdowns. He also has run three in. Still, last week he threw four interceptions in the game with just 185 yards and a touchdown passing in the loss.

In the running game, the Vikings rank 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Alexander Marrison leads the way this year for the Vikings on the ground. He comes in with 594 yards on 158 attempts. Still, that is just for 3.8 yards per carry this year, while he has not scored on the ground. Ty Chandler and Cam Akers both have a rushing touchdown, while Dobbs leads the way with three.

The receiving game welcomes back Justin Jefferson. In just five games this year he has 571 yards and three scores. Meanwhile. TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison have stepped up with Jefferson out of the lineup. Hockenson comes in with 787 yards on the year and has scored five times. Meanwhile, Addison comes in with 685 yards and seven scores this year.

The defense for the Vikings has also been solid this year. They are eighth in the league in points against per game while sitting 13th in yards allowed per game. The Vikings are also 12th against the run while sitting 24th against the pass in terms of yards per game this year. The Vikings do have Danielle Hunter. He comes into the game with 14 sacks on the season with 51 total quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, D.J. Wonnum comes in with seven sacks of his own.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders offense has struggled this year. They are 27th in the NFL in points per game this year, while sitting 29th in yards per game on the season. In the passing game, the Raiders sit 21st with just 201.3 yards per game this year and have the highest interception rate in the NFL. Aidan O'Connell has stepped in as the starting quarterback for the Raiders. On the year he has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,194 yards and four scores. He does not have a multi-touchdown game yet this year and has also thrown six interceptions. He does have two starts without a pick though, including last week when he threw for 248 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

In the running game, the Raiders are 31st in rushing yards per game. Josh Jacobs is the only player on the team with over 75 yards rushing this year. He comes into the game with 771 yards on the game with six scores. Still, he is not getting the best blocking. He has just 3.5 yards per carry this year, with 2.35 yards per carry after first contact this year.

Jacobs has also been part of the receiving game, sitting third on the year in receptions and yards this year. He comes in with 280 receiving yards on 35 receptions. The leader this year in receptions and yards is Devante Adams. He enters the game with 814 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers leads the team in touchdowns. He comes in with six scores this year with 591 yards and 52 receptions.

On defense, the Raiders enter the game 18th in the NFL in points allowed per game, allowing 21.3 points per game this year. They are also 20th in yards allowed per game. They have struggled against the run, sitting 25th in the NFL against the run, but they have been better against the pass. The Raiders allow 216.8 yards per game against the pass, which is 13th in the NFL. They feature Maxx Crosby, who comes into the game with 12 sacks and 64 total quarterback pressures this year.

Final Vikings-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Raiders give up sacks on nearly seven percent of dropbacks, with Aiden O'Connell already being sacked 13 times in six games. The Vikings have Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum who will be a menace for the Raiders. With the Raiders already struggling in the running game, it is unlike they will be able to put up enough to keep up with the Vikings. With the Vikings getting back Justin Jefferson, expect him to be a focus for the Vikings and Josh Dobbs. If Dobbs struggles though, do not be surprised to see a change at quarterback. Regardless, the offense will move the ball in this one, and the Vikings will cover with ease.

Final Vikings-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Vikings -3 (-106)