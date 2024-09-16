The Minnesota Vikings have a lot to celebrate thus far in the 2024-25 season. While an injury to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson put fans on edge after the game, the Vikings sit pretty at 2-0 in the NFC North after a huge upset win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They are first in the division, and eighth in the NFL in points scored. Following their 23-17 outcome in Week 2, Vikings players were vibing to 50 Cent in the post-game locker room.

Needless to say, the Vikings were pumped to get the win over last year's NFC champs. It hasn't been determined if 50 Cent has seen the video, but it's likely that he's used to this by now. The 49-year-old rapper and actor is a huge New York Giants fan, but he can't help but enjoy when his early 2000s anthems still resonate with athletes. Perhaps he's also enjoying his music playing in a winning locker room. Too soon, Giants fans?

Sam Darnold's stellar play has the Vikings in playoff conversation

Darnold has been leading the Vikings better than anyone could've imagined with his performances through two games. When the team lost rookie first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy to a torn meniscus in the preseason, it was uncertain how their offense would look. Since taking over as the Vikings' starting QB, Darnold has completed 36-of-50 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns.

In Week 2, Darnold got some revenge against his former franchise. He took three sacks and threw one interception, but his overall ability to get the football to Jefferson and the rest of his receiving unit was impressive. That was another major concern after being named Minnesota's starter before the regular season. Could Darnold play the role of efficiently getting their best offensive playmaker the football, like he previously did with Kirk Cousins? So far, he has.

He's currently top-10 in the league in passing yards, and third in touchdowns.

Jefferson's injury (quad contusion) doesn't appear to have his Week 3 status in jeopardy at this stage of the week, so Darnold should continue to have his No. 1 target available when the Vikings host the undefeated Houston Texans in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 1 PM ET on September 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings hope to keep the good times rolling and come out with another statement win.