The Minnesota Vikings shocked the world of football when they got the upper hand against the San Francisco 49ers. Sam Darnold was going all out as Brock Purdy also heated up in this game. By the end of it, the clash was determined by the talent of each team's wide receiver corps. It just so happened that Justin Jefferson is a key part of this squad's rotation and his deep catches led them to the win. However, he did look banged up after the game. Is he okay?

Well, it looks like Justin Jefferson does not seem to care about any pain after they won against the 49ers with a 23-17 scoreline. The Vikings receiver claimed he is not concerned with the bruises on his thigh or even a contusion, per Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Furthermore, he is also expecting himself to be ready for Week 3 when they try to maintain their momentum as they face the Houston Texans.

Justin Jefferson, unbothered as the Vikings win

Sam Darnold was a key to helping the Vikings notch a 2-0 record to start their campaign. However, some passes were quite questionable and this is where Jefferson comes in. The wide receiver helped Darnold have a slugfest against Brock Purdy who recorded a mind-boggling 319 receiving yards.

Jefferson blazed it up no matter the coverage that was thrown at him by the 49ers. Take note, on just four receptions, he managed to record an insane 133 receiving yards. To put how crazy that is into perspective, he was giving the Vikings an average gain of 33.2 receiving yards in every catch that he was making. Moreover, he also caught a massive 97-yard heave from Darnold in the second quarter. This was for a touchdown that put them up, 10-0 against the 49ers.

Clearly, Jefferson is hungry for some action. With his insane efficiency against the Brock Purdy-led squad, the Vikings are looking like a promising playoff contender.