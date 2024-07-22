The NFL world has been mourning the sudden loss of Minnesota Vikings draft pick Khyree Jackson. In an effort to continually honor his name, the Vikings will highlight Jackson's legacy both on and off the field.

Minnesota will pay a significant portion of Jackson's funeral expenses, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Furthermore, the Vikings will be paying the rest of his signing bonus to Jackson's estate and will wear a special decal on their helmets. No one on Minnesota's roster will wear the No. 31 – which Jackson adorned – during the 2024 season.

On July 6, Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in a car crash. Another driver tried to switch lanes, colliding with the car Jackson was in.

It came just two months after Jackson was selected in the fourth round by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent his college years between Alabama and Oregon, appearing in 33 total games. The cornerback racked up 48 tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions. He was named First-Team All Pac-12 in 2023.

Minnesota clearly saw a lot in Jackson, not only using a draft pick on it. In his passing the team has stepped up and done what they can to show support, even if the cornerback technically didn't play a snap for their team. As soon as he joined the franchise, Khyree Jackson was looked at as family.

The team and entire NFL will continue to mourn Jackson the entire 2024 season and beyond. Their helmet decals and respect of the No. 31 will show every fan that Jackson is still there in spirit and that his name will live forever with the Vikings. In turn, Minnesota wanted to show his family that the team has their back, and that they aren't alone as they remember and honor the life of Jackson.