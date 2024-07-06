The Minnesota Vikings are heartbroken that one of their 2024 rookies has tragically passed away. Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson died in a car accident early this morning, according to Jackson's mother Ebbony Jackson via TMZ. The accident occurred in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Ebbony Jackson confirmed that she received a call about his death at 4AM this morning. He was only 24 years old.

James Crepea, who covers Oregon for the Oregonian, also confirmed the news via social media.

Jackson was born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and attended high school at Dr. Henry Wise High School.

Jackson was a passenger in a car that was struck by another traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Maryland State police via Kevin Seifert. He was one of three people who died in the accident. Investigators believe that alcohol may have been a factor. Charges are pending.

Jackson played in junior college at Fort Scott community college before transferring to Alabama. He played two seasons of college football with Nick Saban at Alabama before transferring to Oregon. Jackson played only one season for the Ducks before entering the 2024 NFL Draft. During his time at Oregon, Jackson tallied 34 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defensed, and two sacks. He earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors in his final year of college football.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is among many who have shared their condolences on social media.

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf released a statement following the news. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Khyree’s passing,” the statement reads. “Khyree had an extremely bright future ahead of him as a player, and it was clear he was dedicated to being a tremendous person who made a positive difference in people’s lives. We are thinking about Khyree’s family and friends and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss.”

The team itself also issued a statement, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter: “Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident,” the team said in a statement.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell released a heartfelt statement of his own. “I am absolutely crushed by this news,” Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement, per ESPN. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches.”