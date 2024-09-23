There was a time when Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was considered a draft bust. Now, Darnold is making magic in Minnesota, which is why his knee injury in Sunday's win against the Houston Texans could have been catastrophic.

Luckily, Darnold avoided any major issues, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“#Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s MRI revealed a knee bruise and no structural damage, per source,” Pelissero reported.

Additionally, Darnold will most likely play in Week 4, via Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

“Good news Vikings scoopage, round of tests and exams on @samdarnold knee showed he avoided anything structural, he’s sore but they are optimistic he plays against Green Bay @nflonfox has learned,” Glazer said.

Darnold didn't let the injury slow him down against the Texans, completing 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns. The USC alum currently leads the NFL with eight touchdown passes and is an early candidate for Comeback Player of the Year and MVP.

Will a nicked-up Darnold continue dominating?

Sam Darnold can take the Vikings far

Through three weeks, Darnold has shown why he was taken third overall by the New York Jets in 2017. While the journeyman was never given the tools to succeed in New York, he showed flashes with the Carolina Panthers before sitting behind Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Now, the Vikings have a reliable veteran to fall back on while 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy develops. Darnold's one-year, $10 million contract is much cheaper than Kirk Cousins' price tag, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons this past spring. However, Darnold has played better than Cousins thus far.

Darnold may have peaks and valleys throughout the season, but the 27-year-old has now put up back-to-back quality outings against good defenses. At the very least, he's earned the starting gig for the rest of the season.