The Vikings are currently riding with Josh Dobbs at quarterback, and they recently got some good news regarding depth at the position.

The Minnesota Vikings have been on a rollercoaster ride throughout the 2o23 NFL season so far. Surprisingly, the Vikings are in a good spot right now as they are 6-4 and just 1.5 games back of the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. Minnesota is in striking distance, but after the start they got off to, it looked like their season could be over. The Vikings started the season 1-4 and they fell way behind in the divisional race. However, they have found a way to rattle off five straight wins, and they are now right back in it. To make matters more difficult for Minnesota, they have put this run together without two of their best offensive players.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is currently out with an injury, but he is expected to return soon, and quarterback Kirk Cousins recently tore his achilles and is out for the rest of the season. Enter Josh Dobbs.

Josh Dobbs was brought to the Vikings after the injury to Cousins, and he led the team to a win against the Atlanta Falcons without even knowing all of the plays yet. He put up another good performance last week against the New Orleans Saints, and it looks like he is settling in just fine in Minnesota.

Dobbs is looking good so far for the Vikings, but depth behind him is a big concern for this team. Fortunately for Minnesota, they received some good news on that front on Wednesday. The Vikings designated QB Nick Mullens to return off of the IR, and his practice window is now open, according to a tweet from Ian Rapoport. Minnesota is obviously hoping that they will be able to go with Dobbs for the remainder of the season, but having depth behind him is extremely important.

The Vikings are back in action on Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos. Denver struggled to begin the season, but they're finding their stride, much like Minnesota, and they are favored by 2.5 over the Vikings in that one.