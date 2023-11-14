Josh Dobbs and the Vikings saw Jordan Hicks go down after their clash with the Saints but Anthony Barr is on his way back to the team.

The Minnesota Vikings can make a deep push for postseason contention after their win against the New Orleans Saints. Josh Dobbs and TJ Hockenson have done wonders for the system. It seems like the injury bug has been bothering them throughout the glorious run. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were not there in their recent win. Jordan Hicks was also the latest player to go down despite their entry in the column. This may have prompted a reunion with Anthony Barr.

The Vikings are reuniting with Anthony Barr, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Josh Dobbs-led squad needed to make the move to strengthen their depth at the linebacker position.

Barr had spent eight seasons with the Vikings. This means that he is acclimated to the atmosphere, some of the plays, and even other staff members whom they have retained.

All of this was made in response to the recent injury that Jordan Hicks endured in their Saints matchup. He did not fold without swinging for the Vikings. Hicks still recorded three tackles with four assisted ones before going down. If his recovery comes sooner than later, the Vikings secondary becomes more formidable with the amount of ruthless experience both Barr and Hicks bring to the team.

The moves make it easier for Joshua Dobbs and TJ Hockenson to outgun their opponents because of their tough defensive squad. Overall, there are a lot of adjustments to be made because of their injuries. But, the silver lining is that the Vikings are getting the right players that fit well in their system.