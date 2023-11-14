Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin raves about Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs after his win over the Saints

The Josh Dobbs hype train continues to roll as the new Minnesota Vikings quarterback already got his second win in just two games with the Vikings. The former Arizona Cardinal was traded to Minnesota right at the trade deadline and was inserted into the Vikings-Falcons game last minute after Jaren Hall suffered a concussion.

What did he do in that game? Led the team to a win, despite not knowing his teammates' names and practicing the exchange with his center on the sidelines. How did he follow it up? With a win over the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was the latest to rave about Dobbs following his impressive two games in Minnesota. “Man, Josh is a special dude,” Tomlin said. “He’s a smart dude. He’s a football lover. He’s good with people and charismatic.”

In the win, Josh Dobbs went 23-34 for 268 yards with one touchdown. He also ran for 44 yards and another touchdown. The Vikings are now 6-4 after starting the year 1-4. They are on a five-game winning streak. Though many across the NFL assumed any sliver of hope Minnesota had was over when they lost Kirk Cousins for the season, the presence of Dobbs has re-instilled the team with promise. Even wide receiver Justin Jefferson posted after the exciting win that he can't wait to get back on the field from his hamstring injury.

The “Passtronaut” continues to win over the NFL as he's become one of the stories of the season. If Dobbs can lead the Vikings to the playoffs, Dobbs mania will grow exponentially.