The Minnesota Vikings suffered a major injury blow when Justin Jefferson was placed on IR. However, he wasn't the only Vikings player to suffer an injury in Week 5.

Quarterback Nick Mullens was placed on the IR after suffering a back injury, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. In turn, the Vikings have signed Sean Mannion to their practice squad.

Mannion and the Vikings will be reuniting, once again, as the quarterback was with the team from 2019-2020 and then came back the first time in 2021. He has spent most of his time on the team backing up Kirk Cousins. Overall, Mannion has appeared in just four games for Minnesota, throwing for 315 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He went 0-2 in his two starts.

Overall, Mannion has been in the NFL since 2015, appearing in 14 total games. He has thrown for 573 yards and a touchdown. While he may not be the flashiest quarterback, Mannion provides Minnesota with experience.

While most of it has come as a backup or practice squad level, the Vikings aren't looking for Cousins' replacement in Mannion's signing. The reunion comes from a pure need. If the Vikings were forced to start Mannion, at least he is a quarterback who understands the organization.

Minnesota has started their season out with a horrid 1-4 record. Justin Jefferson's worrying injury will only make matters worse. Adding Sean Mannion to the practice squad isn't going to cheer Vikings fans up. But it'll at least give them a backup quarterback should Cousins be forced to miss time.