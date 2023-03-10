The Minnesota Vikings have been freeing up cap space as of late in anticipation of the start of the free agency period next week. After parting ways with Adam Thielen, the Vikings opted to waive Cameron Dantzler, the team announced on Friday.

Dantzler had a mere one year left on his rookie deal with the Vikings. With Minnesota’s call to waive the versatile cornerback, it will save $2.74 million in cap space this year.

Dantzler was a regular for Minnesota on the defensive side of the ball in the 2021 campaign, but he saw his snaps decrease in the 2022 season. The third-year cornerback featured in 43.50 percent of snaps on defense for the reigning NFC North champions, which ranked fifth among all defensive backs on the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The second half of Dantzler’s 2022 season was one to forget. For one, he was placed on injured reserve in November due to an ankle injury. Overall, he wound up logging 50 total tackles in 10 regular season contests played last year. He also allowed a 111.1 passer rating when targeted in regular season play.

Minnesota’s secondary could end up seeing plenty of new faces in the 2023 campaign, especially as the likes of Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan will officially hit free agency next week.