There is little to no time for sentimentality during the NFL Free Agency period. After all, there is arguably no better time for contending teams, such as the Minnesota Vikings, to make some crucial decisions all in the name of improving from last year’s effort. And on Friday, the Vikings did just that after they decided to release wide receiver Adam Thielen to ease their cap burden after 10 years with the organization.

Thielen would have had a cap hit of around $20 million for the upcoming season; for a team that was around $15 million over the cap, shedding around $6 million was huge as they begin their offseason maneuvering.

Having played for the team from 2014-2022, Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf expressed their gratitude and praise over Adam Thielen’s success story in Minnesota. As one would remember, Thielen worked his way up the ladder, beginning with the team as a practice player in 2013 before exploding into the scene as one of the Vikings’ most important wide receivers.

“Adam’s tremendous impact goes well beyond the Vikings organization. His rise from a tryout player to one of the best players in the history of our franchise has encouraged so many young athletes and is a testament to hard work and perseverance. He was a Minnesota Viking long before we signed him and he will be always considered a part of this team,” the Wilf brothers said in a statement, per NFL.com.

Adam Thielen’s star turn with the Vikings began in 2016, when he tallied 967 yards on 69 receptions (92 targets). The Vikings then saw that the undrafted WR out of Minnesota State had more in his game. In 2017 and 2018, Thielen was a featured part of the Vikings’ offense, which resulted in two Pro Bowl selections. That’s not too shabby for someone whom teams didn’t think was good enough to warrant a draft selection.

“Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history. Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam’s influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said.

Thielen should warrant strong interest in free agency, given that he proved that he has a lot left in the tank following a strong 2022 season for the 13-4 Vikings.