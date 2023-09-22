The Minnesota Vikings are getting set to play the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend at home as they hope to get their first win of the season. Ahead of the game, they have provided injury updates on three key players versus the Chargers.

The bad news is defensive end Marcus Davenport has been officially ruled out for Sunday's contest as he deals with an ankle injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Minnesota signed the former Saints end to a one-year deal this offseason to boost their pass rush and line play, but so far Davenport has only played four snaps as he deals with the ankle issue.

Meanwhile, center Garrett Bradbury is questionable, but looks like he has a solid chance of playing after returning to practice. Bradbury missed the Vikings Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and will be welcomed back if ready to go. Even if Bradbury can't play, the offensive line will still get a boost with offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw officially leaving the injury report and ready to play versus the Chargers. Like Davenport, Darrisaw has also been dealing with an ankle problem, but is set to return.

Having two of their top offensive linemen back will be extra crucial for the Vikings as they face a Chargers team who sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times last week. Given that Kirk Cousins is not a very mobile quarterback and the run game has struggled, Minnesota will need high quality line play to avoid their 3rd straight loss.