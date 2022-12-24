By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Another close game for the Minnesota Vikings, and another late win. While it took a 61-yard field goal on the final play by Greg Joseph to clinch the 27-24 victory, cornerback Patrick Peterson did his part to help the Vikings improve to 12-3 with a key interception.

What did Patrick Peterson say when #Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins was yapping at him early on today? “I just told him to stay patient. … ‘Trust me, I am going to get a pick today.’” Peterson got his INT, and the #Vikings pulled out another wild win. @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/2XxofevSA7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2022

Peterson had been burned earlier in the game by Isaiah Hodgins, and the Giants receiver was not shy about letting the veteran cornerback here about it. Peterson was not about to be intimidated by any attempt at trash talk, let alone the inexperienced Hodgins and he told him his moment would come.

“I just told him to be patient,” Peterson said. “Trust me, I am going to get a pick today.”

Peterson’s interception came in the fourth quarter with the Vikings leading 17-13. New York quarterback Daniel Jones was leading a drive, and Peterson undercut Hodgins on a 1st-and-10 play from the Minnesota 32 yard line. The play blunted a Giants drive that could have ended with New York taking the lead or getting to within 1 point.

Hodgins certainly had an impact in the game, catching 8 passes for 89 yards and a Giants touchdown in the second quarter. Patrick Peterson finished the game with 4 tackles, 1 pass defensed and the interception.

The Vikings built a 24-16 lead late in the fourth quarter when Kirk Cousins connected with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 3 minutes remaining. However, the Giants responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Saquon Barkley’s 27-yard TD run. They tied the game on Jones’ conversion pass to Daniel Bellinger.

However, the Vikings improved to 10-0 in 1-score games on Joseph’s team-record field goal.