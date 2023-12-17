The Minnesota Vikings have had an up-and-down season that has culminated in a do-or-die situation for their playoff hopes. The Vikings are 7-7 on the season, a half-game ahead of the Green Bay Packers for a Wild Card spot with several teams looking up at them.

On Saturday, a loss to the Bengals caused a serious disturbance to their playoff hopes.

Vikings fill-in QB Nick Mullens got roasted on Twitter for a mind-boggling interception against the Bengals. Three Vikings were called out for their roles in the disappointing loss.

Why the Vikings Cut Jake Browning

On Saturday after the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win, Bengals QB Jake Browning was asked about what the win over the Vikings meant to him.

Video was released of Browning speaking by Ari Meirov on Twitter, along with information about why the Vikings originally decided to cut him.

Mullens threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions on Saturday as the Vikings' loss dropped them to .500 on the season. Ty Chanlder ran for 132 yards on the ground while

Meanwhile, former USC rookie Jordan Addison caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Vikings Entertain, But Fall Short

RECOMMENDED
Jake Browning (Bengals) as Seth Rollins holding mic
Bengals: Jake Browning's savage message to Vikings -- 'They never should have cut me'

Rexwell Villas ·

Bengals DT DJ Reader
Bengals' DJ Reader out for the season after devastating quad injury

Benedetto Vitale ·

Jake Browning pointed out unheralded teammates following Bengals victory over Vikings
Jake Browning's special shoutout to real heroes of OT win vs. Vikings

Steve Silverman ·

The stellar offensive effort from the Vikings did little to offset the Bengals' offensive fireworks show.

The former Vikings cut Browning completed 29 of 42 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns on the day while Joe Mixon ran for 47 yards and a touchdown. Browning threw an interception but still managed to lead the surging Bengals (8-6 on the year) to the victory.

On the receiving side of things, Ja'Marr Chase had four receptions for 64 yards.

It was the type of effort that will make many Vikings fans long for the days of Kirk Cousins, and it simply wasn't enough to get the job done on a day where Minnesota fans everywhere watched helplessly as their team dropped another close game.