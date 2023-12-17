The Vikings' reason for cutting Jake Browning was revealed on the day he defeated them in Cincinnati.

The Minnesota Vikings have had an up-and-down season that has culminated in a do-or-die situation for their playoff hopes. The Vikings are 7-7 on the season, a half-game ahead of the Green Bay Packers for a Wild Card spot with several teams looking up at them.

On Saturday, a loss to the Bengals caused a serious disturbance to their playoff hopes.

Vikings fill-in QB Nick Mullens got roasted on Twitter for a mind-boggling interception against the Bengals. Three Vikings were called out for their roles in the disappointing loss.

Why the Vikings Cut Jake Browning

On Saturday after the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win, Bengals QB Jake Browning was asked about what the win over the Vikings meant to him.

Video was released of Browning speaking by Ari Meirov on Twitter, along with information about why the Vikings originally decided to cut him.

Some in the Vikings organization wanted to keep Browning in 2021, but they cut him on Aug. 31 when they decided to make Kellen Mond (Rick Spielman's first third-round pick that year) the backup. The Vikings signed Sean Mannion to the PS; Browning went to Cincy on Sept. 7. https://t.co/UQwr43b3gA — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 16, 2023

Mullens threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions on Saturday as the Vikings' loss dropped them to .500 on the season. Ty Chanlder ran for 132 yards on the ground while

Meanwhile, former USC rookie Jordan Addison caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Vikings Entertain, But Fall Short

The stellar offensive effort from the Vikings did little to offset the Bengals' offensive fireworks show.

The former Vikings cut Browning completed 29 of 42 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns on the day while Joe Mixon ran for 47 yards and a touchdown. Browning threw an interception but still managed to lead the surging Bengals (8-6 on the year) to the victory.

On the receiving side of things, Ja'Marr Chase had four receptions for 64 yards.

It was the type of effort that will make many Vikings fans long for the days of Kirk Cousins, and it simply wasn't enough to get the job done on a day where Minnesota fans everywhere watched helplessly as their team dropped another close game.