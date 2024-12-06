The Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their key defensive players in Week 14 as cornerback Stephon Gilmore has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. The veteran cornerback is dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained during last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals and did not practice this week.

“Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is out for Sunday vs. Atlanta.” via Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed Gilmore’s status during his Friday press conference, stating that while the injury will sideline him for the matchup against Atlanta, it is not expected to result in a lengthy absence. “We don’t anticipate this being a long-term issue,” O’Connell said. “There’s a good chance he’ll be back for next week’s game against the Bears.”

With Gilmore unavailable, the Vikings will rely on Fabian Moreau as the next man up in their cornerback rotation. Moreau will join Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquill Griffin as the starting corners, with rookie Dwight McGlothern available as depth. Additionally, the Vikings may elevate Nahshon Wright or Kelvin Joseph from the practice squad to bolster their secondary.

Vikings will need help in the secondary if they want to beat the Falcons

Gilmore’s absence leaves a significant hole in the Vikings’ defense. The 13-year veteran has started all 12 games this season, recording seven passes defended and one interception. Known for his leadership and ability to lock down opposing receivers, his presence will be missed against a Falcons offense featuring dynamic playmakers such as rookie running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London.

Beyond Gilmore, the Vikings have six players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. These include kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola, who are still technically on injured reserve and must be activated by Saturday to play. Right guard Dalton Risner, who recently stepped in for Ed Ingram, is dealing with a back issue that could force him out, potentially putting Ingram back in the starting lineup.

On the defensive side, key contributors like outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and rotational edge rusher Pat Jones II are all questionable. Van Ginkel, who has been a standout performer with nine sacks and two pick-sixes this season, would be a critical loss if unable to play. Phillips, the team’s top defensive tackle, and Jones, with seven sacks, are also vital components of the defensive line.

The Vikings, currently battling for playoff positioning, will need their depth players to step up in a pivotal NFC matchup. While Gilmore’s absence is a setback, the team hopes to manage without him for one week and welcome him back for their Week 15 clash against the Bears.