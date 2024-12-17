The Minnesota Vikings extended their win streak to seven games with a dominant performance over the Chicago Bears in their Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup. The Vikings' 30-12 victory improved their record to 12-2, tying them with the Detroit Lions (12-2) for the top spot in the NFC North.

Justin Jefferson set the tone early for Minnesota, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. After crossing the goal line, the star wide receiver directed his celebration toward Vikings legend Randy Moss.

“We love you, Randy,” Jefferson said, screaming into the mic. “That’s for you.”

Jefferson’s tribute came in the wake of Moss announcing his cancer diagnosis on December 13. Following the game, Jefferson spoke to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert while wearing a Randy Moss jersey, further honoring the Hall of Famer’s impact on his career.

“I'm grateful for what he has done for this game,” Jefferson said. “And what he has done for me as a kid. Just watching him and being a fan of him, I've always got to show love to him.”

Jefferson finished the night with seven receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, once again proving why he is one of the NFL’s top receivers.

Justin Jefferson honors Randy Moss' legacy amid ongoing cancer battle

Moss revealed his diagnosis after doctors discovered a cancerous mass in the bile duct between his pancreas and liver. Following that, he then underwent a six-hour surgery that included the removal of part of the small intestine, gallbladder, bile duct, and the head of the pancreas. Moss is now preparing to begin radiation and chemotherapy as part of his recovery.

The Vikings' victory over the Bears further solidified their stronghold in the NFC North as they inch closer to the postseason. Minnesota’s offense, led by quarterback Sam Darnold and Jefferson, continues to deliver strong performances down the stretch. The defense also held the Bears to just two touchdowns, showcasing a well-rounded effort.

Minnesota will look to continue their momentum and honor Moss’ legacy as they prepare for a Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (8-6). The game marks another critical test for the Vikings as they aim to secure the division title and strengthen their playoff position.

Jefferson’s tribute underscored the deep connection between past and present Vikings stars, reflecting the impact Moss has had not only on the franchise but on players who grew up idolizing him. As Moss continues his battle with cancer, Jefferson and the Vikings look to carry his legacy forward with their performances on the field.