After three weeks of home games, the Minnesota Vikings hit the road in Week 16, traveling to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Though the Vikings (12-2) have already clinched a spot in the NFC playoff picture, the battle for the NFC North remains alive, as they aim to overtake the Detroit Lions. The Lions, who lost last week at home to the Buffalo Bills, are holding onto a slim lead in the division.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks (8-6) are in a different kind of fight. After sitting atop the NFC West just a week ago, Seattle dropped their first game in over a month, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to snatch the division lead. Seattle is desperate to get back on track and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Interestingly, the Vikings' last loss came at the hands of the Rams back in Week 8, a game that took place on the road. Minnesota hopes to avoid a similar fate as they head west once again this week. With that, let’s dive into our Vikings bold predictions for their matchup against the Seahawks in Week 16.

Sam Darnold throws for at least 215 yards, one touchdown, one interception

It has been the Sam Darnold show for the Vikings this season. The 27-year-old quarterback has completely revitalized his career, earning MVP buzz and putting himself in line for potential contract extension discussions with Minnesota.

Only twice this season has Darnold failed to surpass 200 passing yards, as head coach Kevin O'Connell has consistently leaned on him to facilitate the offense. Against the Seahawks in Week 16, expect Darnold to continue being the centerpiece. Look for him to throw for at least 215 yards and one touchdown. However, it's likely he’ll also throw an interception, as he has only gone without one in six games this season.

The Vikings defense stifles Geno Smith, holding him to under 200 yards of offense and no touchdowns

The Seahawks were fortunate that Geno Smith didn’t suffer a significant injury in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Smith was reportedly a full participant in Wednesday's practice, so he’s expected to suit up against the Vikings in Week 16.

That said, Smith will face one of the toughest defenses in the league. Minnesota ranks near the top in quarterback pressure rate (26.3%) and sacks (42), per Pro Football Reference's stats. So, expecting an easier day for Smith isn’t realistic. Considering he’s still recovering and facing this relentless Vikings pass rush, Smith is likely to have his worst performance of the season, being held to under 200 total yards of offense and no touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison each score a touchdown

In the past two weeks, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have been lighting it up for the Vikings' offense. The dynamic duo has combined for 401 yards and six touchdowns during that span. Interestingly, the only game where they both scored was the victory over the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 16 against the Seahawks, look for both Jefferson and Addison to find the end zone again.

Vikings beat Seahawks on the road to make eight game winning streak

This will be the Vikings' toughest challenge since their narrow Week 13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a 23-22 thriller. Not only are they facing a Seahawks team still fighting for an NFC playoff spot, but the added challenge of this being Minnesota's longest road trip of the season raises some concerns.

However, with Geno Smith banged up and the Seahawks reeling from a tough loss to another NFC North opponent, the Vikings may have the edge. This game has all the makings of a tight contest, possibly decided by a field goal, but Minnesota should find a way to pull out a hard-fought win and return home victorious.