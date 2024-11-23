The Minnesota Vikings made a shocking move ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Minnesota is waiving cornerback Akayleb Evans. The move comes as a bit of a surprise for the 2022 draft pick, considering he has 17 starts and plays special teams.

Evans himself had a solid 2023 campaign, defensively. Although he had only one interception, Evans also had seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles. He played 85% of the snaps in that season as well. Evans was even one of the top trade targets for the Washington Commanders this offseason. Although the Vikings released Evans, it makes way for rookie cornerback Dwight McGlothern to fill in the role.

Could Dwight McGlothern fill Akayleb Evans' role with the Vikings?

McGlothern was solid in the SEC on the defensive side. He played with LSU football for two seasons before transferring to conference rival, Arkansas football. With the Razorbacks, he showed true promise. He had seven interceptions, 16 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in two seasons.

The 6'2 defensive back had elite ball skills, and used his athleticism to his advantage, quite consistently.

Although McGlothern hasn't played a snap for the Vikings yet, the former Arkansas standout could get his first opportunity. With the fourth-best defense in the league, the Vikings are looking to add to their lineup. While Stephon Gilmore has had a solid year, it's unfair to expect him to carry the secondary.

He and Harrison Smith are both a little past their primes. Injecting McGlothern into the secondary could provide a youthful spark for the final weeks of the season. The Vikings and Bears matchup could be a pivotal one for both teams. One is looking to establish their playoff position, and the other is recovering from a hectic last two weeks.